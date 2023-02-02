51 Percent: School Choice Gives Better Educational Opportunities

February 02, 2023: Fifty-one percent (51%) of voters think that school choice programs provide better educational opportunities for students. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 19% say they do not, and 30% are not sure.

The survey also found that 57% favor the creation of more charter schools, and 60% favor voucher programs that allow tax dollars to follow children to the schools of their parents’ choice.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 19-20, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

Generally speaking, do school choice programs provide better educational opportunities for students?

51%-Yes

19%-No

30%-Not sure

Do you favor or oppose the creation of more charter schools?

28%-Strongly favor

29%-Somewhat favor

15%-Somewhat oppose

9%-Strongly oppose

19%-Not sure

Do you favor or oppose voucher programs that allow tax dollars to follow children to the schools of their parents’ choice?

35%-Strongly favor

25%-Somewhat favor

14%-Somewhat oppose

15%-Strongly oppose

11%-Not sure