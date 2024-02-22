45 Years Ago, Saint Lucia Gained Independence From UK

February 22, 2024: Forty-five years ago, on February 22, 1979, Saint Lucia became the 51st country to gain independence from the United Kingdom. The country remains part of the British Commonwealth, with Charles III as its King.

The population currently stands at 180,000 people within a land area of 238 square miles. The Arawak people are thought to have been the first inhabitants of Saint Lucia, arriving there more than 1,800 years ago, around the year AD 200.