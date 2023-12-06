×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ronald reagan | terrifying words | government | scott rasmussen
OPINION

62 Percent Agree With Reagan's 'Terrifying Words' About Govt

president ronald reagan in suit and tie with us flag in background
(Michael Evans/The White House/Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 06 December 2023 07:35 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

December 6, 2023: Sixty-two (62%) of voters agree with President Ronald Reagan's statement that "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: 'I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.'" A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% of voters strongly agree with this statement, and 36% of voters somewhat agree with it.

The survey also found that 33% of voters either somewhat disagree (20%) or strongly disagree (13%) with President Reagan's statement.


Methodology

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points. The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 28-29, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: "I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help."

● 26%-Strongly agree

● 36%-Somewhat agree

● 20%-Somewhat disagree

● 13%-Strongly disagree

● 6%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% of voters strongly agree with this statement, and 36% of voters somewhat agree with it.
ronald reagan, terrifying words, government, scott rasmussen
278
2023-35-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 07:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved