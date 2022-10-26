53 Percent Have Used Uber, Lyft or Other Ride-Sharing Service

October 26, 2022: Fifty-three percent (53%) of voters have used Uber, Lyft, or some other ride-sharing service. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 12% have driven for a ride-sharing service, and of those, 36% currently are.

The survey also found that 64% of those who have driven for a ride-sharing service say that it is a good experience. Just 21% say it is not.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 13-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​