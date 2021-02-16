Third: Biden Will Wait Too Long to Re-Open Society; Third: Will Be Too Quickly

February 16, 2021: Thirty-seven percent (37%) of voters nationwide worry the Biden administration will wait too long to re-open society. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% have the opposite view and fear the administration will move too quickly. Twenty-six percent (26%) are not sure.[1]

By a 40% to 33% margin, suburban voters tend to worry that the Biden team will wait too long. Urban voters, by a 43% to 31% margin, have the opposite concern. Rural voters are evenly divided.[1]

On a partisan basis, 61% of Republicans fear Biden will wait too long, while 46% of Democrats believe he will move too fast. Independent voters are evenly divided.[1]

Younger voters are more worried about re-opening too fast. Voters aged 45-64 are fairly evenly divided. Sixty percent (60%) of senior citizens worry the new president and his team will take too long.[1]

This survey was intended to measure general perceptions of President Biden's approach. However, it should be recognized that the ultimate decision on how quickly society should re-open will depend upon decisions made by governors, mayors, health officials and individual Americans.[1]

