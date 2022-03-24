60 Percent: Those Who Live By Religious Beliefs Are Good Role Models

March 24, 2022: Sixty percent (60%) of voters think people who live according to their religious beliefs are good role models for the rest of us to follow. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 14% of voters did not believe this, and 26% of voters were not sure.

An earlier survey found that another majority, 58% of voters, believe the United States is a good role model for the world to follow. Thirty-six percent (36%) of voters disagreed.

