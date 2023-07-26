×
OPINION

49 Percent Have Favorable Views of US Supreme Court

night shot of the front of the us supreme court
(Gary Blakeley/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 26 July 2023 11:39 AM EDT

July 26, 2023: Forty-nine percent (49%) of voters have favorable opinions of the U.S. Supreme Court. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that this includes 17% of voters who have very favorable opinions and 32% who have somewhat favorable opinions.

The survey also found that 63% agree with the Court's decision that race-based college admissions are unconstitutional, 65% of voters agree with the Court's ruling that a website developer does not have to create websites for same-sex weddings, and 60% of respondents agree with the Court that the Biden administration did not have the legal authority to forgive $400 billion in student loans.


Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 17-18, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Do you have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court?

● 17%-Very favorable

● 32%-Somewhat favorable

● 27%-Somewhat unfavorable

● 15%-Very unfavorable

● 9%-Not sure

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that it is unconstitutional for colleges to give preferential admission to students based on race. Do you agree or disagree with this ruling?

● 39%-Strongly agree

● 24%-Somewhat agree

● 13%-Somewhat disagree

● 12%-Strongly disagree

● 11%-Not sure

(Percentages do not add to 100% due to rounding.)

Another recent case involved a wedding website developer whose religious beliefs made her unwilling to create websites for same sex weddings. A Colorado law required her to provide services for all weddings, including same-sex ceremonies. The Supreme Court ruled that the state could not force her to provide services that violated her beliefs. Do you agree or disagree with this ruling?

● 42%-Strongly agree

● 23%-Somewhat agree

● 14%-Somewhat disagree

● 13%-Strongly disagree

● 8%-Not sure

The Supreme Court ruled that the Biden Administration did not have the legal authority to forgive more than $400 billion in student loans. To be Constitutional, a student loan forgiveness plan would have to be approved by Congress. Do you agree or disagree with the Court's position in this case?

● 38%-Strongly agree

● 22%-Somewhat agree

● 15%-Somewhat disagree

● 16%-Strongly disagree

● 10%-Not sure

(Percentages do not add to 100% due to rounding.)

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


