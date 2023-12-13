47 Percent: Immigrants' Cultures Strengthen America

December 13, 2023: Forty-seven percent (47%) of voters say that when immigrants bring their own cultures with them to America, it makes the country stronger. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 20% say it makes the country weaker.

The survey also found that 39% believe it is very important for immigrants to maintain cultural celebrations and holiday traditions, but 61% of voters believe it's more important for immigrants to America to adapt to American culture than for them to preserve the cultures of their home countries.

Methodology

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points. The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 28-29. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Overall, when immigrants bring their own cultures with them to America, does it make our country stronger or weaker?

● 47%-Stronger

● 20%-Weaker

● 22%-No impact

● 11%-Not sure

When immigrants move to America, how important are each of the following?

Maintaining cultural celebrations and holiday traditions

● 39%-Very important

● 43%-Somewhat important

● 11%-Not very important

● 3%-Not at all important

● 3%-Not sure

When immigrants move permanently to America, is it more important for them to adapt to American culture or preserve the cultures of their home countries?

● 61%-Adapt to American culture

● 28%-Preserve the cultures of their home countries

● 11%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.