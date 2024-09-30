29 Percent: Race Relations in US Excellent or Good

September 30, 2024: Twenty-nine percent (29%) of voters rate race relations in America today as either excellent (7%) or good (22%). A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 68% of voters say that race relations are either fair (38%) or poor (30%).

The survey also found that 72% say race relations are either much better (26%) or somewhat better (46%) than they were in the 1960s. Only 20% disagree, saying that they are either somewhat worse (11%) or much worse (9%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 18-19, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey Questions

How would you rate the state of race relations in America today?

7%-Excellent

22%-Good

38%-Fair

30%-Poor

3%-Not sure

Are race relations better or worse than they were in the 1960s?