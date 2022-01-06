×
Tags: public schools | slavery | founding

84% of Voters: Public Schools Should Teach Truth About Slavery

statues in a museum of female slave and a slave trader

Slave and Slave trader exhibit inside the National Civil Rights Museum displays past Freedom Awards recipients winners in Memphis Tennessee. (Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 06 January 2022 02:04 PM Current | Bio | Archive

January 7, 2022: Eighty-four percent (84%) of voters believe public schools should teach the truth about slavery. At the same time, a Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 81% believe public schools should teach that America was founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance.

Combining the results shows that 72% of voters believe both should be taught.

Another question found that 42% believe the schools should teach that America was founded on racism, slavery, and white supremacy. Forty-four percent (44%) disagree.

Overall, 40% believe students should be taught that America was founded on noble ideals, but not that the nation was founded on racism. Thirty percent (30%) believe both should be taught. Eleven percent (11%) say that the noble ideals should be taught and are not sure about racism. Nine percent (9%) believe schools should teach that the nation was founded on racism but not that it was founded upon noble ideals.

Finally, 64% believe that schools should teach that America is a force for good in the world. Fifteen percent (15%) disagree and 21% are not sure.

Seventy-nine percent (79%) of those who support Trump-like policies believe that students should be taught that America is a force for good. So do 73% of traditional Democrats and 70% of traditional Republicans.

However, among those who support policies like those of Senator Bernie Sanders, just 42% think students should learn that America is a force for good. Thirty percent (30%) of Sanders’ supporters say that positive message should not be taught while 28% are not sure.

Given a choice between four presidential candidates with equal skills and temperament, 31% would prefer a Republican who supported policies like those of President Trump. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 20% would prefer a Democrat who supported policies similar to Senator Bernie Sanders, 19% favor a more traditional Democrat, and 17% a more traditional Republican.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Eighty-four percent (84%) of voters believe public schools should teach the truth about slavery. At the same time, a Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 81% believe public schools should teach that America was founded on the ideals of freedom.
Thursday, 06 January 2022 02:04 PM
