84% of Voters: Public Schools Should Teach Truth About Slavery

January 7, 2022: Eighty-four percent (84%) of voters believe public schools should teach the truth about slavery. At the same time, a Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 81% believe public schools should teach that America was founded on the ideals of freedom, equality, and self-governance.

Combining the results shows that 72% of voters believe both should be taught.

Another question found that 42% believe the schools should teach that America was founded on racism, slavery, and white supremacy. Forty-four percent (44%) disagree.

Overall, 40% believe students should be taught that America was founded on noble ideals, but not that the nation was founded on racism. Thirty percent (30%) believe both should be taught. Eleven percent (11%) say that the noble ideals should be taught and are not sure about racism. Nine percent (9%) believe schools should teach that the nation was founded on racism but not that it was founded upon noble ideals.

Finally, 64% believe that schools should teach that America is a force for good in the world. Fifteen percent (15%) disagree and 21% are not sure.

Seventy-nine percent (79%) of those who support Trump-like policies believe that students should be taught that America is a force for good. So do 73% of traditional Democrats and 70% of traditional Republicans.

However, among those who support policies like those of Senator Bernie Sanders, just 42% think students should learn that America is a force for good. Thirty percent (30%) of Sanders’ supporters say that positive message should not be taught while 28% are not sure.

Given a choice between four presidential candidates with equal skills and temperament, 31% would prefer a Republican who supported policies like those of President Trump. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 20% would prefer a Democrat who supported policies similar to Senator Bernie Sanders, 19% favor a more traditional Democrat, and 17% a more traditional Republican.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.