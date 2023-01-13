Public School Enrollment Fell From 50.8M to 49.4M in 2019-20

January 13, 2022: Between Fall 2019 and Fall 2020, enrollment in U.S. public schools dropped from 50.8 million to 49.4 million, a drop of 2.8%, according to the National Center for Education statistics.

At the same time, enrollment in private schools increased by 9.3%, from 5.5 million to 6 million.

Source: National Center for Educaiton Statisitics, "Enrollment trends," accessed January 11, 2023

