Tags: public schools | private schools

Public School Enrollment Fell From 50.8M to 49.4M in 2019-20

a roadsign pointing one way to public schools and the other to private schools
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 13 January 2023 11:28 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

January 13, 2022: Between Fall 2019 and Fall 2020, enrollment in U.S. public schools dropped from 50.8 million to 49.4 million, a drop of 2.8%, according to the National Center for Education statistics.

At the same time, enrollment in private schools increased by 9.3%, from 5.5 million to 6 million.

Source: National Center for Educaiton Statisitics, "Enrollment trends," accessed January 11, 2023

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
