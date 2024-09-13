WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

77 Percent: Campus Pro-Palestinian Protests Will Begin Again

a pro-palestinian protester holds a sign and faces a law enforcement officer
Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 13 September 2024 02:54 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 13, 2024: Seventy-seven percent (77%) of voters believe, now that the new school year is beginning, that it is either very likely (36%) or somewhat likely (41%) that a new round of pro-Palestininian protests will begin on college campuses. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 9% of voters believe that is either not very likely (7%) or not at all likely (2%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 3-4, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Now that the new school year is beginning, how likely is it that another round of pro-Palestinaian protests will begin on college campuses?

  • 36%-Very likely
  • 41%-Somewhat likely
  • 7%-Not very likely
  • 2%-Not at all likely
  • 14%-Not sure

