×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: private | religious | republicans

32 Percent of Voters: Public Schools Best for Elementary School Kids

elementary school classroom
(Akiyoko74/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 22 August 2022 03:46 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

August 22, 2022: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters say that public schools provide the best education for elementary school students.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 37% say public schools provide the worst education for elementary school students.

The numbers are virtually identical for high schools.

The survey also found pluralities of Democrats believe that public schools are best in elementary (48%) and high school (46%), while pluralities of Republicans say religious private schools are best for elementary (29%) and high school (30%).

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 9-11, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 37% say public schools provide the worst education for elementary school students.
private, religious, republicans
205
2022-46-22
Monday, 22 August 2022 03:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved