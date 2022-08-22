32 Percent of Voters: Public Schools Best for Elementary School Kids

August 22, 2022: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters say that public schools provide the best education for elementary school students.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 37% say public schools provide the worst education for elementary school students.

The numbers are virtually identical for high schools.

The survey also found pluralities of Democrats believe that public schools are best in elementary (48%) and high school (46%), while pluralities of Republicans say religious private schools are best for elementary (29%) and high school (30%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 9-11, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

