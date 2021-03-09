26 Percent Believe Right Person Declared President in Last 2 Elections

March 9, 2021: Just one out of four voters (26%) believe that the right person was declared the winner in both of the last two presidential elections.[1]

Most voters (56%) believe at least one of the last two presidents was illegitimately put into office. That includes 26% who believe Hillary Clinton was the legitimate winner in 2016 and 31% who believe Donald Trump was the legitimate winner in 2020. Another 17% are not sure who really won at least one of the elections. One percent (1%) believe the wrong person was declared the winner both times.[1]

After more than four years, most Democrats (52%) still believe that Hillary Clinton was the legitimate winner of the 2016 election. As for last November's election, most Republicans (66%) believe Donald Trump was the legitimate winner.[1]

In both of those elections, 60% of voters believe that the legitimate winner became president.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics, and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes: