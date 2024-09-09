WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: presidential debate | kamala harris | donald trump
OPINION

27 Percent of Voters: 1 Candidate Will Probably Back Out of Debate

two unattended debate lecturns facing each other
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 09 September 2024 11:53 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 9, 2024: Twenty-seven percent (27%) of voters think one candidate will probably back out of the upcoming presidential debate at the last minute. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 56% think the debate will actually happen.

The survey also found that 53% of voters think the debates would be either much better (24%) or somewhat better (29%) if each candidate had nine minutes to state his or her position on an issue and respond to the other candidate’s position. Just 15% think that format would be either somewhat worse (10%) or much worse (5%), while another 15% think it would not make a difference.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 3-4, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Do you think the debate will actually happen, or is one side likely to back out at the last minute?

  • 56%-The debate will happen
  • 27%-One side will probably back out at the last minute
  • 17%-Not sure

What if the debates were structured differently so that each candidate would have nine minutes to state their position on an issue and respond to the other candidate’s position on the issues. Would that be better or worse than the current debate structure?

  • 24%-Much better
  • 29%-Somewhat better
  • 10%-Somewhat worse
  • 5%-Much worse
  • 15%-No difference
  • 17%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Twenty-seven percent (27%) of voters think one candidate will probably back out of the upcoming presidential debate at the last minute.
presidential debate, kamala harris, donald trump
347
2024-53-09
Monday, 09 September 2024 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved