55 Percent: Let Teachers Lead Prayer in Public Schools

March 22, 2022: Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters believe teachers should be allowed to lead prayers in public schools. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 28% say teachers should not lead prayers in public schools, and 18% are not sure.

Seventy percent (70%) of Republicans believe public school teachers should be allowed to lead prayers. Independents, by a 49% to 30% margin, tend to agree. Democrats are more evenly divided: 46% of those in President Biden’s party believe teachers should be allowed to lead prayers while 39% disagree.

The survey also found that 68% of voters believe students should be allowed to hold Bible studies or other religious activities in public school facilities.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 8-9, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.