×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | worst | behind | pandemic

Fifty Percent: Worst of the Pandemic Is Behind Us

closeup of coronavirus with blue background
(Mikiell/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 21 December 2022 10:24 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

December 21, 2022: Fifty percent (50%) of voters say the worst of the pandemic is behind us. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% think the worst is still to come, and 21% are not sure.

The survey also found that 64% think it likely that the COVID-19 virus was initially created in a biological research lab. Twenty-two percent (22%) think that is unlikely. Sixty-eight percent (68%) think the Chinese government made things worse by withholding research and releasing false information, and 60% think U.S. government officials actively tried to cover-up the virus' origins in a Wuhan, China, lab.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Dec. 1-4, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% think the worst is still to come, and 21% are not sure.
poll, worst, behind, pandemic
256
2022-24-21
Wednesday, 21 December 2022 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved