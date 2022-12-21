Fifty Percent: Worst of the Pandemic Is Behind Us

December 21, 2022: Fifty percent (50%) of voters say the worst of the pandemic is behind us. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% think the worst is still to come, and 21% are not sure.

The survey also found that 64% think it likely that the COVID-19 virus was initially created in a biological research lab. Twenty-two percent (22%) think that is unlikely. Sixty-eight percent (68%) think the Chinese government made things worse by withholding research and releasing false information, and 60% think U.S. government officials actively tried to cover-up the virus' origins in a Wuhan, China, lab.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Dec. 1-4, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​​