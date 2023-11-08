×
Tags: poll. hamas | gaza | humanitarian aid
OPINION

51 Percent: Eliminating Hamas Trumps Gaza Humanitarian Aid

man flashes the victory sign against the flag of the hamas movement
(Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 08 November 2023 10:54 AM EST Current | Bio | Archive

November 8, 2023: Fifty-one percent (51%) of voters believe that eliminating the Hamas terrorist threat as quickly as possible is more important than getting humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 35% of voters think that getting humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is more important.

The survey also found that 24% of voters believe that most of the protests at universities have supported Hamas and attacked Israel, while 18% believe the opposite.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Oct. 25-26, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Which is more important, getting humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, or eliminating the Hamas terrorist threat as quickly as possible?

● 35%-Getting humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip

● 51%-Eliminating the Hamas terrorist threat as quickly as possible

● 14% -Not sure

At leading universities, have most of the protests supported Hamas and attacked Israel or supported Israel and attacked Hamas?

● 24%-Most have supported Hamas and attacked Israel

● 18%-Most have supported Israel and attacked Hamas

● 22%-They have been about equally divided

● 37%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
