Tags: poll | economy
OPINION

23 Percent: US Economy Is Improving

an american flag atop bills with the word "economy" on the flag
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 16 September 2024 02:36 PM EDT

September 16, 2024: Twenty-three percent (23%) of voters believe that the U.S. economy is getting either much (5%) or somewhat (18%) better. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 52% believe the economy is getting either somewhat (26%) or much (26%) worse, while 23% say it is staying about the same.

The survey also found that 26% of voters rate the economy as either excellent (5%) or good (21%). Seventy-four (74%) believe it is just fair (26%) or poor (48%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 9-10, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Is the U.S. economy getting better or worse?

  • 5%-Much better
  • 18%-Somewhat better
  • 23%-About the same
  • 26%-Somewhat worse
  • 26%-Much worse
  • 2%-Not sure

How do you rate the U.S. economy these days?

  • 5%-Excellent
  • 21%-Good
  • 26%-Fair
  • 48%-Poor
  • 1%-Not sure

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Twenty-three percent (23%) of voters believe that the U.S. economy is getting either much (5%) or somewhat (18%) better.
Monday, 16 September 2024 02:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

