26 Percent: Making US Economy Work for All Americans Is Most Important

November 23, 2022: Given a list of ten policy objectives, 26% of voters think that making the greatest economy in the world work for all Americans is the most important. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that restoring America's historic commitment to freedom, equality, and self-governance (13%) and securing the border, ending human trafficking, and defeating the drug cartels (13%) came second and third, followed by providing safe and secure communities so that all Americans can live their lives in peace (12%) and putting patients and doctors back in charge of our healthcare system (11%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 9-11, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

