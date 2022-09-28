58 Percent: Abortion Should Be Legal in All or Most Cases

September 28, 2022: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters say abortion should be legal in all (25%) or most (33%) cases. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 52% think it is best to allow each state to establish its own abortion laws, while 35% prefer a federal law allowing abortion only during the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy.

The survey also found that just 18% of voters believe that abortion should be legal at any point up until the moment of birth. Fifty-three percent (53%) support restrictions such as parental notification and three-day waiting periods.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 13-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

