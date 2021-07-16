Poll: 59 Percent of Voters Confident Votes are Counted Accurately

July 16, 2021: Thinking in general about U.S. elections, 59% of voters are at least somewhat confident the votes are accurately counted, and the proper person is declared the winner. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% lack such confidence, and 5% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 38% who are very confident in the election process and 19% who are not at all confident.[1]

Not surprisingly, there is a vast partisan divide on this issue. Eighty-seven percent (87%) of Democrats express confidence in the system, while 63% of Republicans do not. Independent voters are evenly divided: 46% have some level of confidence, while 41% do not.[1]

This partisan divide is fairly typical—the party which controls the White House is more likely to consider the process fair. For example, 52% of Democrats still believe that Hillary Clinton was the legitimate winner of the 2016 election, and 66% of Republicans believe Donald Trump was the legitimate winner in 2020.

Overall, just 26% of voters believe that the right person was declared the winner in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.[2]

The partisan divide could explain the different perceptions of voting rights legislation. Since almost 9-out-of-10 Democrats have confidence in the system, they might see a move to change voting rules as negative.

Since Republicans lack confidence in the system, they might see a need for improvement. These positions may be reversed the next time a Republican wins the White House.

Despite the intense partisan polarization, several election reforms are popular among voters from all partisan and demographic groups:

