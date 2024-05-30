WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

82 Percent of Elites Think Most Agree With Them Politically

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 30 May 2024 12:57 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

May 30, 2024: Eighty-two (82%) of RMG-described politically obsessed elites think that most Americans agree with them on important political issues. A Napolitan Institute survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 16% of Politically Obsessed Elites do not think that most Americans agree with them on important political issues.

Other Napolitan Institute research shows that the politically obsessed elites are wrong and that most Americans disagree with the elites on important political issues.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 elite voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically obsessed elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Survey Questions

No two people agree on everything. But, generally speaking, do most Americans agree with you on important political issues?

  • 82%-Yes
  • 16%-No
  • 2%-Not sure

