15 Percent of Voters Expect Nation to Be More Unified in a Year

June 29, 2021: Just 15% of American voters expect our nation to be more unified a year from today. That's down from 24% when President Biden took office and 21% at the end of February.[1]

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 32% expect the nation to be more polarized in a year. That's up four points from January but down eight from February. The number expecting things to remain about the same is 36%.[1]

The declining hope for a more unified nation is found primarily among Democrats. As President Biden assumed office, 35% of Democrats expected the nation to become more unified. A month later, 34% held that view. Now, just 19% of Democrats expect more unity in a year.[1]

A majority of Republicans (51%) expect the country to be more polarized. Two-thirds of independent voters expect things to remain the same (37%) or are not sure (32%).[1]

