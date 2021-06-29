×
Tags: politics | unity | democrats | republicans

15 Percent of Voters Expect Nation to Be More Unified in a Year

ribbon of stars and stripes with the words america divided
(Dreamstime)

By Tuesday, 29 June 2021 10:06 AM

June 29, 2021: Just 15% of American voters expect our nation to be more unified a year from today. That's down from 24% when President Biden took office and 21% at the end of February.[1]

A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 32% expect the nation to be more polarized in a year. That's up four points from January but down eight from February. The number expecting things to remain about the same is 36%.[1]

The declining hope for a more unified nation is found primarily among Democrats. As President Biden assumed office, 35% of Democrats expected the nation to become more unified. A month later, 34% held that view. Now, just 19% of Democrats expect more unity in a year.[1]

A majority of Republicans (51%) expect the country to be more polarized. Two-thirds of independent voters expect things to remain the same (37%) or are not sure (32%).[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "15% expect USA to be more unified in a year," June 28, 2021

ScottRasmussen
