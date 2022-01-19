×
Tags: Polls | Voting Rights | photo id | voting

80 Percent Want Voters to Show Photo ID Before Casting a Ballot

voter identification word cloud collage
(Dizain777/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 19 January 2022 02:35 PM Current | Bio | Archive

January 19, 2022: Eighty percent (80%) of voters favor requiring voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 85% also favor a requirement for states to clean voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved from the voter registration lists.

Additionally, 76% favor requiring all ballots to be received by Election Day. [1]

All three reforms are favored by a solid majority of every measured demographic group.

Support for photo ID requirements comes from 91% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 75% of Independent voters. Eighty-six percent (86%) of White voters favor photo ID requirements along with 71% of Hispanic voters and 65% of Black voters.[1]

Data released earlier found that 50% believe the top priority for election reform should be making it harder to cheat. Thirty-eight percent (38%) think the focus should be on making it easier to vote.[2]

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "80% favor requiring photo id before casting a ballot," January 17, 2022
  2. ScottRasmussen.com, "On election reform, 50% say priority is making it harder to cheat; 38% say easier to vote," January 17, 2022

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


