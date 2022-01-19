80 Percent Want Voters to Show Photo ID Before Casting a Ballot

January 19, 2022: Eighty percent (80%) of voters favor requiring voters to show a photo ID before casting a ballot. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 85% also favor a requirement for states to clean voter rolls by removing people who have died or moved from the voter registration lists.

Additionally, 76% favor requiring all ballots to be received by Election Day. [1]

All three reforms are favored by a solid majority of every measured demographic group.

Support for photo ID requirements comes from 91% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats, and 75% of Independent voters. Eighty-six percent (86%) of White voters favor photo ID requirements along with 71% of Hispanic voters and 65% of Black voters.[1]

Data released earlier found that 50% believe the top priority for election reform should be making it harder to cheat. Thirty-eight percent (38%) think the focus should be on making it easier to vote.[2]

