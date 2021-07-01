32 Percent of Voters Say Their Finances Getting Better

July 01, 2021: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters nationwide say their own personal finances are getting better. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 28% take the opposite view, saying their finances are getting worse. Thirty-six percent (36%) say their finances are remaining about the same, while 3% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 11% who say their finances are getting much better and 8% who say much worse.[1]

In April, 28% said their finances were getting better, while 21% said the opposite. However, that survey question was slightly different. It simply offered respondents choices between better, worse, or about the same. The June survey offered a fuller range of choices—much better, somewhat better, about the same, somewhat worse, or much worse.[2][3]

The wording change was made to pick up more subtle shifts in perceptions of personal finances. This fuller approach will be used going forward. While the numbers are not directly comparable to earlier surveys, the dynamics are similar. Now, and in April, the number saying their finances were getting better modestly outnumbered those whose finances were getting worse.[1][3]

However, in the June survey, just 43% rated their personal finances as good or excellent. That's down six points since April. Seventeen percent (17%) now rate their personal finances as poor, up three points from April.[1][2]

Fifty-two percent (52%) of Democrats rate their personal finances as good or excellent. Forty-three percent (43%) of Republicans agree. However, among independents, just 24% give their own finances such positive marks.[1]

As for the trends, Democrats are more likely to report their finances are getting better. Republicans and independents are more likely to say their finances are getting worse.[1][2]

