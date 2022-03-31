48 Percent: Pension Investment Managers Should Focus Only on Highest Return

March 31, 2022: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters believe that firms managing pension funds should focus only on earning the best possible return. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that, among current investors, 59% hold that view. Thirty-seven percent (37%) believe they should also consider other factors, such as diversity, equity and inclusion requirements.

When we asked a follow-up question about which other factors should be considered very important, the top choice was earning the best possible return on investment. Overall, 74% of voters say either that return on investment is the only thing that should be considered or that returns are a very important consideration. That figure jumps to 84% of investors.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 14-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.