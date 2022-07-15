×
Tags: parking meter | history

July 16, 1935, World's 1st Parking Meter Installed in Oklahoma City

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 15 July 2022 12:55 PM EDT

July 15, 2022: Eighty-seven years ago, July 16, 1935, the world’s first parking meter was installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It was invented by Carl C. Magee as a solution to the growing problem of insufficient parking as automobiles gained in popularity and were found in ever-increasing numbers on America’s streets.

The invention was controversial but wildly successful. Over 140,000 parking meters were present in the U.S. by the early 1940s.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

