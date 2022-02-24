84 Percent: Parents Should Be Able to See All Curriculum Plans, Materials

February 24, 2022: Eighty-four percent (84%) of voters believe that parents should be able to see all curriculum plans and materials for classes their children take. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 12% disagree and 5% are not sure.[1]

Fifty-six percent (56%) strongly support curriculum transparency while 5% are strongly opposed.[1]

The survey found that 44% of voters believe many schools teach a radical ideology that would be offensive to parents, Thirty-six percent (36%) disagree while 19% are not sure.

Another factor in the support for transparency comes from the fact that 68% believe most public schools have lowered standards rather than demanding more from students.

Most voters (56%) believe public school boards do not respect the role of parents. On that point, 34% disagree.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 17-19, 2022. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of Registered Voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

