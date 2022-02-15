40 Percent of Voters Think Worst of Pandemic Is Behind Us

February 15, 2022: Forty percent (40%) of voters now believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 32% believe the worst is yet to come while 28% are not sure.[1]

Those figures represent an improvement over the past few weeks. In late January, just 29% thought the worst was behind us and 44% feared it was still to come. Optimism today is at the highest level since November.[1]

The survey also found that 45% think the Biden administration will wait too long to re-open society. Thirty-six percent (36%) take the opposite view and think they will re-open too quickly.[1]

Most Democrats (58%) worry about re-opening too quickly while most Republicans (62%) worry about waiting too long. Independent voters, by a 45% to 29% margin, think the administration will wait too long.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 8-9, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.