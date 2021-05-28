52 Percent of Voters Believe Worst of Pandemic Behind Us

May 28, 2021: Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters now believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. That’s up two points from a month ago and up 10 points since early in March. The new numbers reflect the highest level of confidence yet measured.[1]

A Ballotpedia national survey found that 21% of voters currently disagree and believe the worst is yet to come. Twenty-seven percent (27%) are not sure.[1]

From the very beginning, public confidence about the pandemic has resembled a roller-coaster ride.

Following the election last fall, confidence fell sharply. In late November, 68% believed that the worst was still to come. However, following the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, confidence surged.[1]

By late January, 33% of voters believed the worst of the pandemic was behind us, while 40% believed the worst was still to come.[1]

Then, in mid-February, for the first time ever, a plurality of voters believed that the worst was behind us. At that point, 39% took the optimistic view, while 31% gave a more pessimistic answer.[1]

After that surge, the trend of growing confidence appeared to stall. From mid-February to mid-April, there was little change in public confidence.[1]

However, since mid-April, optimism has soared once again.[1]

Throughout the pandemic, there has been a vast partisan perception gap. That remains the case today. Sixty-three percent (63%) of Republicans believe the worst is behind us. That view is shared by 46% of Democrats and 43% of independent voters.[1]

Yesterday’s Number of the Day showed that fewer than half of all voters are aware of the new CDC guidelines on mask-wearing. There is a partisan divide on this as well. Most Republican voters (56%) are aware of the new CDC guidelines, while most Democrats (57%) are not. Independent voters are evenly divided.[1]

