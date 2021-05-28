×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Coronavirus | pandemic

52 Percent of Voters Believe Worst of Pandemic Behind Us

woman taking off mask
(Dreamstime)

By Friday, 28 May 2021 10:18 AM Current | Bio | Archive

May 28, 2021: Fifty-two percent (52%) of voters now believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Thats up two points from a month ago and up 10 points since early in March. The new numbers reflect the highest level of confidence yet measured.[1]

A Ballotpedia national survey found that 21% of voters currently disagree and believe the worst is yet to come. Twenty-seven percent (27%) are not sure.[1]

From the very beginning, public confidence about the pandemic has resembled a roller-coaster ride.

  • Following the election last fall, confidence fell sharply. In late November, 68% believed that the worst was still to come. However, following the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, confidence surged.[1]
  • By late January, 33% of voters believed the worst of the pandemic was behind us, while 40% believed the worst was still to come.[1]
  • Then, in mid-February, for the first time ever, a plurality of voters believed that the worst was behind us. At that point, 39% took the optimistic view, while 31% gave a more pessimistic answer.[1]
  • After that surge, the trend of growing confidence appeared to stall. From mid-February to mid-April, there was little change in public confidence.[1]
  • However, since mid-April, optimism has soared once again.[1]

Throughout the pandemic, there has been a vast partisan perception gap. That remains the case today. Sixty-three percent (63%) of Republicans believe the worst is behind us. That view is shared by 46% of Democrats and 43% of independent voters.[1]

Yesterdays Number of the Day showed that fewer than half of all voters are aware of the new CDC guidelines on mask-wearing. There is a partisan divide on this as well. Most Republican voters (56%) are aware of the new CDC guidelines, while most Democrats (57%) are not. Independent voters are evenly divided.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "52% believe worst of pandemic is behind us; 21% disagree," May 27, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifty-two percent of voters now believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. That's up two points from a month ago and up 10 points since early in March. The new numbers reflect the highest level of confidence yet measured.
pandemic
441
2021-18-28
Friday, 28 May 2021 10:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved