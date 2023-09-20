50 Percent: Worst of Pandemic Is Behind Us

September 20, 2023: Fifty percent (50%) of voters believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us. That's down from 60% in July. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% believe the worst is still to come.

The survey also found that, by a 54% to 41% margin, voters oppose reinstating mask mandates in their own communities. Voters oppose reinstating vaccine mandates by a slightly wider 56% to 38% margin.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 11-12, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Is the worst of the pandemic behind us, or is it still to come?

● 50%-Behind us

● 29%-Still to come

● 21%-Not sure

In your community, would you favor or oppose reinstating mask mandates so that all people have to wear masks when they leave home?

● 13%-Strongly favor

● 28%-Somewhat favor

● 20%-Somewhat oppose

● 34%-Strongly oppose

● 6%-Not sure

Okay, in your community, would you favor or oppose reinstating vaccine mandates so that only people who have received the COVID vaccine can go to restaurants, sports events, schools, and other public gatherings?

● 15%-Strongly favor

● 23%-Somewhat favor

● 19%-Somewhat oppose

● 37%-Strongly oppose

● 7%-Not sure

Some percentages add to more than 100% due to rounding.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.