48 Percent: The Worst of the Pandemic Is Behind Us

September 7, 2022: Forty-eight percent (48%) of voters say the worst of the pandemic is behind us. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 29% say it is still to come, and 23% are not sure.

The survey also found that 55% of voters think it is likely that U.S. government officials actively tried to cover up the possibility that the coronavirus was created in a Wuhan, China, laboratory. Thirty-one percent (31%) think it is not likely, and 14% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 23-25, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​