Poll: 59 Percent Say It's Time to Put Pandemic Behind Us

February 16, 2022: Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters believe it is time to put the pandemic behind us and return to normal life. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 32% disagree and 8% are not sure.[1]

Those totals include 37% who strongly agree it is time for a return to normalcy and 13% who strongly disagree.[1]

Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans are ready to put the pandemic behind us along with 58% of independents.[1]

Democrats are evenly divided: 46% say it's time for us to return to normal life while 48% disagree.[1]

Data released earlier showed a sharp growth in optimism about the pandemic. Forty percent (40%) believe the worst is behind us while 32% fear it is still to come.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 10-13, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Footnote:

1. "59% SAY IT'S TIME TO PUT PANDEMIC BEHIND US, RETURN TO NORMAL LIFE" February 13, 2022

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.