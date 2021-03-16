31 Percent: Pandemic Created Some Positive Benefits in Their Life

March 16, 2021: Thirty-one percent (31%) of voters say the coronavirus pandemic created some positive benefits in their life. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 61% can’t think of any positive benefits, while 8% are not sure.[1]

Most private-sector workers (58%) and retirees (72%) cannot think of any positive benefits in their life. However, among government employees, 48% remember some positive benefits, while 45% cannot.[1]

The broad category of government employees covers everyone from regulators to first responders and teachers. Within this group, there is a significant difference of opinion. Those who work at a school or college are far more likely than other government employees to report positive benefits from the pandemic.[1]

By a 60% to 36% margin, those who work in education report positive benefits. Among all other government employees, the results are similar to the population at large: 35% remember positive benefits, while 53% do not.[1]

Data released last week shows that 42% of voters believe the worst of the pandemic is now behind us. Twenty-eight percent (28%) disagree and think the worst is still to come.

