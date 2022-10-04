Poll: 55 Percent Say Worst of Pandemic Behind Us

October 4, 2022: Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters say the worst of the pandemic is behind us. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 21% say the worst is still to come. This net +34 points is close to the highest level of optimism we’ve measured since the pandemic began. In May 2021, 56% said the worst was behind us, and 20% said the worst was still to come (net +36 points).

The survey also found that, after being told that President Biden said the pandemic is over, just 36% of voters agree with him. Forty-four percent (44%) say it is not over, and 20% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 27-28, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

