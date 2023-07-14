×
Tags: one party | states
OPINION

In 44 States, 1 Party Controls All 3 Top Executive Offices

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 14 July 2023 11:58 AM EDT

July 14, 2023: In 44 states, one party controls all three top executive offices - governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. This is up from 30 such states in 2010.

There are 24 states in which all three offices are controlled by Republicans and 20 where all three are controlled by Democrats. Six states have divided leadership.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
