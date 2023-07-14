In 44 States, 1 Party Controls All 3 Top Executive Offices

July 14, 2023: In 44 states, one party controls all three top executive offices - governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. This is up from 30 such states in 2010.

There are 24 states in which all three offices are controlled by Republicans and 20 where all three are controlled by Democrats. Six states have divided leadership.

