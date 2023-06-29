×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nuclear power
OPINION

45 Percent Want More Nuclear Power Plants in U.S.

an illustration of a nuclear power plant as seen through a light bulb
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 29 June 2023 10:44 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 29, 2023: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters favor increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% are opposed.

The survey also found that a pluralities believe that nuclear power is a source of cheap, abundant, and reliable energy (49%) and that new technology makes it safe to build a new generation of small nuclear power plants (47%).


Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 14-16, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Do you favor or oppose increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States?

  • 17%-Strongly favor
  • 28%-Somewhat favor
  • 22%-Somewhat oppose
  • 14%-Strongly oppose
  • 19%-Not sure

Is the following statement true or false: nuclear power is a source of cheap, abundant, and reliable energy?

  • 49%-True
  • 20%-False
  • 31%-Not sure

Does new technology make it safe to build a new generation of small nuclear power plants?

  • 47%-Yes
  • 21%-No
  • 32%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Forty-five percent (45%) of voters favor increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% are opposed.
nuclear power
296
2023-44-29
Thursday, 29 June 2023 10:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved