45 Percent Want More Nuclear Power Plants in U.S.

June 29, 2023: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters favor increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% are opposed.

The survey also found that a pluralities believe that nuclear power is a source of cheap, abundant, and reliable energy (49%) and that new technology makes it safe to build a new generation of small nuclear power plants (47%).



Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 14-16, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Do you favor or oppose increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States?

17%-Strongly favor

28%-Somewhat favor

22%-Somewhat oppose

14%-Strongly oppose

19%-Not sure

Is the following statement true or false: nuclear power is a source of cheap, abundant, and reliable energy?

49%-True

20%-False

31%-Not sure

Does new technology make it safe to build a new generation of small nuclear power plants?

47%-Yes

21%-No

32%-Not sure