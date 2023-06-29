45 Percent Want More Nuclear Power Plants in U.S.

June 29, 2023: Forty-five percent (45%) of voters favor increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% are opposed.
The survey also found that a pluralities believe that nuclear power is a source of cheap, abundant, and reliable energy (49%) and that new technology makes it safe to build a new generation of small nuclear power plants (47%).
Methodology
The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 14-16, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.
The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.
Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.
Survey Questions
Do you favor or oppose increasing the number of nuclear power plants in the United States?
- 17%-Strongly favor
- 28%-Somewhat favor
- 22%-Somewhat oppose
- 14%-Strongly oppose
- 19%-Not sure
Is the following statement true or false: nuclear power is a source of cheap, abundant, and reliable energy?
- 49%-True
- 20%-False
- 31%-Not sure
Does new technology make it safe to build a new generation of small nuclear power plants?
- 47%-Yes
- 21%-No
- 32%-Not sure
Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.
