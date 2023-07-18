53 Percent Favor Plan to Double Nuclear Energy Generation

July 18, 2023: 53% of voters favor a plan to double nuclear energy generation in America over the next 10 years. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that 29% of those who supported that plan favor it because nuclear energy is clean, and a further 25% because it’s effective.

The survey also found that 30% of voters oppose doubling American nuclear energy generation. Of these voters, 29% cited the dangerous nature of nuclear power as their reason, and 23% cite pollution.

In addition, after the survey explained a number of benefits of new nuclear technology, the results showed that the percentage who favor doubling production jumped to 63%, while those opposing fell to just 20%.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 10-11, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Nearly 20% of America’s electricity today is generated by nuclear power plants. Would you favor or oppose a plan to double nuclear energy generation over the next 10 years?

21%-Strongly favor

32%-Somewhat favor

19%-Somewhat oppose

11%-Strongly oppose

18% -Not sure

[Asked of those who Strongly or Somewhat favor] In just a few words, please tell me why you favor doubling nuclear energy generation.

29%-It's clean

25%-It's effective

12%-It's necessary

25%-Other

9%-No answer

[Asked of those who Strongly or Somewhat oppose] In just a few words, please tell me why you oppose doubling nuclear energy generation.

38%-It's dangerous

23%-It's polluting

17%-There are better options

13% -Other

9%-No answer

Considering all of the benefits from the new technology, would you favor or oppose a plan to double nuclear energy generation over the next 10 years?

28%-Strongly favor

35%-Somewhat favor

14%-Somewhat oppose

6%-Strongly oppose

17%-Not sure