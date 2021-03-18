45 Percent of NYC Office Workers Expected Back by September

March 18, 2021: Just 45% of Manhattan's roughly 1 million office workers are expected to be back in the office by this September.[1]

A Partnership for New York City survey found that only 22% of Manhattan's large employers will require all workers to return to the office full-time. Three times as many are thinking of a mix that includes some days in the office and others at home.[1]

An earlier Number of the Day reported a steep decline in the number of New York office leases over the past year. The cost of office space in the city has also declined. Footnotes:

