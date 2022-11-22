×
Poll: 36 Percent of Voters - Donald Trump Will Be 2024 GOP Nominee

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 22 November 2022 12:29 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

November 22, 2022: Thirty-six percent (36%) of voters, regardless of their own preferences, believe that Donald Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% believe it will be Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

The survey found that Donald Trump is viewed very favorably by 25% of voters and very unfavorably by 38%, for a net of -13 points. Ron DeSantis is viewed very favorably by 25% and very unfavorably by 20%, for a net of +5 points.

On the Democratic side, Joe Biden is viewed very favorably by 17% and very unfavorably by 39% for a net of -22 points, while Gavin Newsom, the least well-known of the four, is viewed very favorably by 10% and very unfavorably by 26% for a net -16 points.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 10-12, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

(Editor's Note: A related story may be found here.)

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


