37 Percent of Voters Will Make New Year's Resolutions

January 3, 2022: Thirty-seven percent (37%) of voters will make New Year’s resolutions. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 48% will not, and 15% are not sure.

Of those who make resolutions, 34% resolve to do something to improve their health, like losing weight, eating better, working out more, or stopping smoking. Twenty-two percent (22%) say they will do something to improve their finances or job, 11% resolve to be a better person, 9% to work on their mental health, and 8% to improve their relationships with family and friends.

