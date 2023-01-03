×
Tags: new years resolutions

37 Percent of Voters Will Make New Year's Resolutions

a notepad marked new years resolutions with numbers and a pen
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 03 January 2023 11:43 AM EST

January 3, 2022: Thirty-seven percent (37%) of voters will make New Year’s resolutions. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 48% will not, and 15% are not sure.

Of those who make resolutions, 34% resolve to do something to improve their health, like losing weight, eating better, working out more, or stopping smoking. Twenty-two percent (22%) say they will do something to improve their finances or job, 11% resolve to be a better person, 9% to work on their mental health, and 8% to improve their relationships with family and friends.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​​

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Thirty-seven percent (37%) of voters will make New Year's resolutions. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 48% will not, and 15% are not sure.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

