84 Percent Whose Moms Still Alive Will Celebrate Mother's Day

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 10 May 2024 10:50 AM EDT

May 10, 2024: Eighty-four percent (84%) of voters whose mothers are still alive will celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend. Overall, 68% plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, including 51% of those whose mothers are no longer living.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that, among those whose mothers are still living, 63% plan to visit them, 53% will give a gift, 33% will take their mothers out to eat, and 31% will send flowers.

The survey also found that 70% believe being a mother is the most important role a woman can play in her lifetime.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 6-7, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Will you celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend?

  • 68%-Yes
  • 24%-No
  • 8%-Not sure

Is your mother still alive?

  • 51%-Yes
  • 49%-No

[Asked of those who answer yes to celebrating and whose mothers are still alive] Which of the following will you do to celebrate Mother’s Day?

  • 63%-Visit your mother
  • 53%-Give a gift
  • 33%-Take your mom out for a meal
  • 31%-Send flowers
  • 9%-Take your wife out for a meal
  • 9%-Visit your children
  • 5%-None of the above

Is being a mother the most important role a woman can play during her lifetime?

  • 70%-Yes
  • 15%-No
  • 14%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
