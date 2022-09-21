46 Percent Would Take Trip to Moon, Given the Opportunity

September 21, 2022: Forty-six percent (46%) of voters would take a trip to the moon and back, given the opportunity. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 42% would not. Similarly, 45% would take a trip into space and orbit the earth if they could do so at no cost to themselves.

The survey also found that 80% think it is likely that another human will set foot on the moon within the next ten years. Thirteen percent (13%) think it is unlikely, and 8% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 8-9, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

