60 Percent: Primary Purpose of Military Should Be Deterring Attacks on US

November 18, 2022: Sixty percent (60%) of voters believe that the primary purpose of the U.S. military should be deterring others from attacking the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that Fighting and winning wars abroad (8%) and Securing the borders of the United States (8%) came a distant second and third, followed by Peacekeeping missions overseas (7%), Fighting extremism (5%), Promoting diversity (3%), and Combating climate change (2%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on November 1-3, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.