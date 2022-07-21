×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: military

60 Percent Favor Military Focus Exclusively on Protecting US

a soldier saluting
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 21 July 2022 11:01 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 21, 2022: Sixty percent (60%) of voters favor a proposal for the U.S. military to focus exclusively on the mission of protecting the U.S., continuing to lead global alliances, but no longer being used for nation-building and other purposes. This includes 25% who strongly favor the proposal. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% oppose the proposal, including 7% who strongly oppose it, and 18% are not sure.

The survey also found that 41% of Americans believe it is possible to slow the growth of military spending without putting national security at risk. Thirty-three percent (33%) believe it is not possible, and 26% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 6-8, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Sixty percent of voters favor a proposal for the U.S. military to focus exclusively on the mission of protecting the U.S., continuing to lead global alliances, but no longer being used for nation-building and other purposes.
military
264
2022-01-21
Thursday, 21 July 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved