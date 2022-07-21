60 Percent Favor Military Focus Exclusively on Protecting US

July 21, 2022: Sixty percent (60%) of voters favor a proposal for the U.S. military to focus exclusively on the mission of protecting the U.S., continuing to lead global alliances, but no longer being used for nation-building and other purposes. This includes 25% who strongly favor the proposal. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% oppose the proposal, including 7% who strongly oppose it, and 18% are not sure.

The survey also found that 41% of Americans believe it is possible to slow the growth of military spending without putting national security at risk. Thirty-three percent (33%) believe it is not possible, and 26% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 6-8, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate.