41 Percent Have Close Friends or Family Who Gave Lives in Military Conflict

June 10, 2022: Forty-one percent (41%) of voters have close friends or family who gave their lives in a military conflict. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 50% do not, and 9% are not sure.

The survey also found that half of 18-34 year olds have lost a close friend or family member in a military conflict, while 42% of 35-49 year olds, 36% of 45-54 year olds, 35% of 55-64 year olds, and 38% of those over 65 have.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 24-26, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

