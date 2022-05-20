69 Percent at Least Somewhat Enthusiastic About Voting Midterms

May 20, 2022: Sixty-nine percent (69%) of voters are very or somewhat enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections this November. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 36% are very enthusiastic, and 33% are somewhat enthusiastic.

At the other end of the spectrum, 18% are not very enthusiastic and 7% are not at all enthusiastic. Six percent (6%) are not sure.

The survey also found voters who support a Republican with Trump-like policies were the most enthusiastic, with 52% saying they were very enthusiastic, followed by traditional Democrats (42% very enthusiastic), traditional Republicans (34% very enthusiastic), and Democrats supporting Sanders-like policies (28% very enthusiastic).

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 3-4, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

