32 Percent: Mental Health Worse Than Before COVID

April 11, 2022: Thirty-two percent (32%) of voters say their mental health today is worse than it was before the pandemic. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 23% believe their mental health has improved.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 31-April 2, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.