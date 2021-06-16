Poll: 65 Percent of Voters Want America to Be a Melting Pot

June 16, 2021: Sixty-five percent (65%) of voters favor the idea of the United States trying to be a melting pot. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% are opposed, and 12% are not sure.[1]

In the survey, the concept of America as a melting pot was described as a place where immigrants and new ethnic groups assimilate into our nation’s mainstream culture. As part of the process, American culture is influenced by the cultural traditions of the new immigrants.[1]

An earlier survey found that 58% believe it is fair to describe the U.S. as a melting pot today.[2]

The goal of having America be a melting pot is favored by 70% of Hispanic voters, 66% of white voters, and 60% of Black voters.[1]

